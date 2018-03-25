What’s the Big Deal: LLC buys Aspen home for $18.3 million
March 25, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through each Friday.
Price: $18,344,735
Date recorded: March 22
Address: 917 S. Mill St.
Neighborhood: Top of Mill
Buyer: DLH Aspen-Mill LLC
Seller: Robert Tennant Wiseman
Property type: Single-family residence
Year built: 2008; remodeled in 2010
Total heated area: 6,578 square feet
Lot size: 4,750 square feet
Property tax bill: $28,826.40
