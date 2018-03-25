 What’s the Big Deal: LLC buys Aspen home for $18.3 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: LLC buys Aspen home for $18.3 million

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

917 S. Mill St.

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through each Friday.

Price: $18,344,735

Date recorded: March 22

Address: 917 S. Mill St.

Neighborhood: Top of Mill

Buyer: DLH Aspen-Mill LLC

Seller: Robert Tennant Wiseman

Property type: Single-family residence

Year built: 2008; remodeled in 2010

Total heated area: 6,578 square feet

Lot size: 4,750 square feet

Property tax bill: $28,826.40