What’s the Big Deal: Home at base of Aspen Mountain tops $14 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $14.282 million
Date recorded: Nov. 1
Address: 603 S. Garmisch St., Aspen
Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain
Buyer: C2017 Acquisition LLC
Seller: 603 South Garmisch LLP
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2003-04
Total heated area: 5,755 square feet
Lot size: .26 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,958,600
Assessor’s office assessed value: $783,540
Property tax bill: $21,695
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local