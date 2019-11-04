What’s the Big Deal: Home at base of Aspen Mountain tops $14 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $14.282 million

Date recorded: Nov. 1

Address: 603 S. Garmisch St., Aspen

Neighborhood: Base of Aspen Mountain

Buyer: C2017 Acquisition LLC

Seller: 603 South Garmisch LLP

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2003-04

Total heated area: 5,755 square feet

Lot size: .26 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,958,600

Assessor’s office assessed value: $783,540

Property tax bill: $21,695