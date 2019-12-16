What’s the Big Deal: Hallam house sells for $5.6 million

709 W. Hallam St.

Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5.6 million

Date recorded: Dec. 10

Address: 709 W. Hallam St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Hallam 1 LLC

Seller: KC Aspen LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Actual year built: 1988

Effective year built: 1995

Last remodel: 2000

Total heated area: 4,915 square feet

Lot size: 5,968 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $5.541 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $396,180

Property tax bill: $12,690

Source: Pitkin County’s Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices