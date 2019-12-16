What’s the Big Deal: Hallam house sells for $5.6 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5.6 million
Date recorded: Dec. 10
Address: 709 W. Hallam St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Hallam 1 LLC
Seller: KC Aspen LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Actual year built: 1988
Effective year built: 1995
Last remodel: 2000
Total heated area: 4,915 square feet
Lot size: 5,968 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $5.541 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $396,180
Property tax bill: $12,690
Source: Pitkin County’s Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices
