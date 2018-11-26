What’s the Big Deal: Florida LLC buys Aspen duplex for $8.55 million
November 26, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $8.55 million
Date recorded: Nov. 21
Address: 855 Gibson Ave., Aspen
Neighborhood: Northeast Aspen
Buyer: Ninfa LLC (Florida)
Seller: Estate of Antonio Marziale (Texas); James Tyler personal representative
Property type: Duplex
Year built: 2010
Total heated area: 5,754 square feet
Property tax bill: $14,946
