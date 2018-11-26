What’s the Big Deal: Florida LLC buys Aspen duplex for $8.55 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $8.55 million

Date recorded: Nov. 21

Address: 855 Gibson Ave., Aspen

Neighborhood: Northeast Aspen

Buyer: Ninfa LLC (Florida)

Seller: Estate of Antonio Marziale (Texas); James Tyler personal representative

Property type: Duplex

Year built: 2010

Total heated area: 5,754 square feet

Property tax bill: $14,946