What’s the Big Deal: Fashion couple sell Aspen home for $50 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $50 million
Date recorded: March 22
Buyer: Silk Trail LLC
Seller: TMC1 LLC
Address: 550 Aspen Alps Road
Neighborhood: Ute
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 2001; effective, 2003
Total heated area: 7,150 square feet; 7 bedrooms, 8 baths
Lot size: ¼ acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $24.6 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1.8 million
Property tax bill: $62,996
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Worth noting: Sellers Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo acquired the same home for $31 million in December. Steven Shane of Compass worked on behalf of the buyer and sellers.
