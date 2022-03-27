 What’s the Big Deal: Fashion couple sell Aspen home for $50 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Fashion couple sell Aspen home for $50 million

Local Local |

 

Married couple Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo sold their home at 550 Aspen Alps Road in Aspen for $50 million last week. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $50 million

Date recorded: March 22

Buyer: Silk Trail LLC

Seller: TMC1 LLC


Address: 550 Aspen Alps Road

Neighborhood: Ute

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2001; effective, 2003

Total heated area: 7,150 square feet; 7 bedrooms, 8 baths

Lot size: ¼ acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $24.6 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1.8 million

Property tax bill: $62,996

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Worth noting: Sellers Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo acquired the same home for $31 million in December. Steven Shane of Compass worked on behalf of the buyer and sellers.

 

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more