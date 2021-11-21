 What’s the Big Deal: Eagle Pines home soars for $16.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Eagle Pines home soars for $16.5 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

199 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

199 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen

Price: $16.5 million

Date recorded: Nov. 19

Buyer: Steenbergen Holding Inc.


Seller: McNamara Family Trust

Address: 199 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Eagle Pines

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1996

Total heated area: 11,170 square feet

Lot size: 4.7 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,115,700

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,080,770

Property tax bill: $40,580.36

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

