What’s the Big Deal: Eagle Pines home soars for $16.5 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
199 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen
Price: $16.5 million
Date recorded: Nov. 19
Buyer: Steenbergen Holding Inc.
Seller: McNamara Family Trust
Address: 199 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Eagle Pines
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1996
Total heated area: 11,170 square feet
Lot size: 4.7 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,115,700
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,080,770
Property tax bill: $40,580.36
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
