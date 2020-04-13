 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home snagged for $12.2 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home snagged for $12.2 million

Local Local | April 13, 2020

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12.2 million

Date recorded: April 10

Address: 705 S. Spruce St., Aspen

Neighborhood: Northeast Aspen

Buyer: Klausner Trust

Seller: Spruce Trail Holdings

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: actual, 2003; effective, 2007

Total heated area: 7,907 square feet

Lot size: 0.9 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,297,30

Assessor’s office assessed value: $736,260

Property tax bill: $26,304

