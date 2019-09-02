What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $6.8 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6.82 million
Date recorded: Aug. 30
Address: 437 Meadowood Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Meadowood
Buyer: Jackson Meadows LLC
Seller: Meadowood Partners LLC
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1998; remodeled in 2001
Total heated area: 3,893
Lot size: 24,746 square feet
Property tax bill: $27,536
