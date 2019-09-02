What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $6.8 million

437 Meadowood Drive, Aspen

Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.82 million

Date recorded: Aug. 30

Address: 437 Meadowood Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Meadowood

Buyer: Jackson Meadows LLC

Seller: Meadowood Partners LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1998; remodeled in 2001

Total heated area: 3,893

Lot size: 24,746 square feet

Property tax bill: $27,536