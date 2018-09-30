What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home nets $7.8 million
September 30, 2018
Price: $7.8 million
Date recorded: Sept. 28
Address: 1140 Black Birch Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Red Butte
Buyer: Clayton A. Clark
Seller: Robert J. Schultz Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1984; remodeled in 2000
Total heated area: 3,422 square feet
Lot size: 25,796 square feet
Property tax bill: $14,722.68
