What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home nets $7.8 million

Staff report
Pitkin County Assessor's Office

1140 Black Birch Drive, Aspen

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $7.8 million

Date recorded: Sept. 28

Address: 1140 Black Birch Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Red Butte

Buyer: Clayton A. Clark

Seller: Robert J. Schultz Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1984; remodeled in 2000

Total heated area: 3,422 square feet

Lot size: 25,796 square feet

Property tax bill: $14,722.68