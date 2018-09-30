What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home nets $7.8 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $7.8 million

Date recorded: Sept. 28

Address: 1140 Black Birch Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Red Butte

Buyer: Clayton A. Clark

Seller: Robert J. Schultz Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1984; remodeled in 2000

Total heated area: 3,422 square feet

Lot size: 25,796 square feet

Property tax bill: $14,722.68