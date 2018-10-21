What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home hauls in $19.5 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $19.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 17

Address: 401 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen

Subdivision: Eagle Pines

Buyer: Troglodyte LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: UDC Eagle Pines LLC

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 2005

Total heated area: 12,674 square feet

Lot size: 5.3 acres

Property tax bill: $39,285