What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home hauls in $19.5 million
October 21, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $19.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 17
Address: 401 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen
Subdivision: Eagle Pines
Buyer: Troglodyte LLC
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: UDC Eagle Pines LLC
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 2005
Total heated area: 12,674 square feet
Lot size: 5.3 acres
Property tax bill: $39,285
Trending In: Local
- Aspen housing board lets man suffering from PTSD stay in home
- Winter driving season is near — are you ready for it?
- Aspen schools push on for Amendment 73
- Fall prescribed burns include one above El Jebel, another west of Redstone
- Eagle County commissioner candidates grilled on positions on El Jebel project at Squirm Night
Trending Sitewide
- Pitkin County Courthouse ICE arrest likely a first
- Aspen Skiing Co. to take over family-run Gwyn’s High Alpine at Snowmass in 2020
- Charges dismissed against driver in Basalt pedestrian death on Highway 82
- Aspen housing board lets man suffering from PTSD stay in home
- Glenn K. Beaton: James Madison doesn’t want your dead cat to vote, and maybe not you either