What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo nets $6.4 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6.4 million
Date recorded: July 10
Address: 332 Riverside Drive, Aspen
Buyer: Aspen Fin Home LLC
Seller: Cooper Duplex LLC
Property type: Condo
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 2,810 square feet
Land: 7,020 square feet
