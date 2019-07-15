What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo nets $6.4 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.4 million

Date recorded: July 10

Address: 332 Riverside Drive, Aspen

Buyer: Aspen Fin Home LLC

Seller: Cooper Duplex LLC

Property type: Condo

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 2,810 square feet

Land: 7,020 square feet