What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo gets $2.43 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $2.43 million

Date recorded: March 20

Address: 800 S. Mill St.

Subdivision: Fifth Avenue Condominiums, near base of Aspen Mountain

Buyer: On Skibbatical LLC

Seller: Tyler Sandra Scott Trust

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1965

Total heated area: 1,093 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $1,867,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $133,500

Property tax bill: $4,769.56