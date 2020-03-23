What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo gets $2.43 million
Price: $2.43 million
Date recorded: March 20
Address: 800 S. Mill St.
Subdivision: Fifth Avenue Condominiums, near base of Aspen Mountain
Buyer: On Skibbatical LLC
Seller: Tyler Sandra Scott Trust
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1965
Total heated area: 1,093 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $1,867,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $133,500
Property tax bill: $4,769.56
