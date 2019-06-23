What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo fetches $5.7 million
Price: $5.7 million
Date recorded: June 17
Address: 1010 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen
Buyer: Marilee E. Susi Trust; Marilee E. Susi Trustee
Seller: Kenneth J. Sack Trustee; Sack Family Trust
Property type: Townhouse condo
Year built: Actual, 1993; effective, 2010; remodel, 2014
Total heated area: 2,984 square feet
