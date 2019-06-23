What’s the Big Deal: Aspen condo fetches $5.7 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $5.7 million

Date recorded: June 17

Address: 1010 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen

Buyer: Marilee E. Susi Trust; Marilee E. Susi Trustee

Seller: Kenneth J. Sack Trustee; Sack Family Trust

Property type: Townhouse condo

Year built: Actual, 1993; effective, 2010; remodel, 2014

Total heated area: 2,984 square feet