What’s the Big Deal: Aspen cndo sells for $12.5 million
October 28, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $12.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 23
Address: 615 Galena St., Aspen
Subdivision: Galena Place Townhomes
Buyer: Steeplechase Partners
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: Galena Place LLC
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1990
Total heated area: 3,333 square feet
Property tax bill: $16,160.32
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen man arrested on charges stemming from alleged rape
- ‘Chi for Sheriff’ banner posting irks Mountain Rescue Aspen
- Zane’s Tavern expanding to Willits Town Center in Basalt along with bank, wellness center
- Aspen Board of Education will not renew superintendent’s contract
- Basalt football beats Aspen, 27-6, denies Skiers Western Slope championship