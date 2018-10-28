What’s the Big Deal: Aspen cndo sells for $12.5 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $12.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 23

Address: 615 Galena St., Aspen

Subdivision: Galena Place Townhomes

Buyer: Steeplechase Partners

Seller: Galena Place LLC

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1990

Total heated area: 3,333 square feet

Property tax bill: $16,160.32