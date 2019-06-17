What’s the Big Deal: Aspen Business Center property lands $3.9 million

“What’s the Big Deal” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $3.9 million

Date recorded: June 14

Address: 109 ABC, 500

Subdivision: Aspen Business Center

Buyer: Anthony E Cox Trust, Trustee Brian Woods

Seller: DDABC LLC

Property type: Commercial

Year built: 1979

Leasable space: 6,943 square feet

Land: 16,620 square feet

Property tax bill: $27,543.40