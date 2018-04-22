What’s the Big Deal: Another Red Mountain home hauls in eight-figure sum
April 22, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $12.1 million
Date recorded: April 17
Address: 848 Willoughby Way
Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Buyer: 848 Willoughby LLC
Seller: Frederic and Frances Davies
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1990
Total heated area: 2,814 square feet
Lot size: 1.1 acre
Property tax bill: $13,231.04
