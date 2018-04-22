 What’s the Big Deal: Another Red Mountain home hauls in eight-figure sum | AspenTimes.com

Staff report

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $12.1 million

Date recorded: April 17

Address: 848 Willoughby Way

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Buyer: 848 Willoughby LLC

Seller: Frederic and Frances Davies

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1990

Total heated area: 2,814 square feet

Lot size: 1.1 acre

Property tax bill: $13,231.04