What’s the Big Deal: $9 million lands Aspen Highlands-area home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $9 million

Date recorded: Oct. 12

Address: 130 Glen Dee Road, Aspen

Neighborhood: Aspen Highlands area

Buyer: John and Christine Dobbs

Seller: Rod and Cam Canion

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2003

Total heated area: 7,358 square feet

Lot size: 49,086 square feet

Property tax bill: $15,707.36