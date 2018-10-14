What’s the Big Deal: $9 million lands Aspen Highlands-area home
October 14, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $9 million
Date recorded: Oct. 12
Address: 130 Glen Dee Road, Aspen
Neighborhood: Aspen Highlands area
Buyer: John and Christine Dobbs
Seller: Rod and Cam Canion
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2003
Total heated area: 7,358 square feet
Lot size: 49,086 square feet
Property tax bill: $15,707.36
