What’s the Big Deal: $9 million for Aspen home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $9 million

Date recorded: June 25

Address: 737 N. Spruce St. Aspen

Buyer: 69 Sunshine Avenue LLC and Nexttohuntercreek LLC

Seller: 737 North Spruce Street LLC

Property type: Single-family residence

Year built: effective, 2000; actual, 2005

Total heated area: 8,321 square feet

Lot size: 2.6 acres

Property tax bill: $19,703