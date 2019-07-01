What’s the Big Deal: $9 million for Aspen home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $9 million
Date recorded: June 25
Address: 737 N. Spruce St. Aspen
Buyer: 69 Sunshine Avenue LLC and Nexttohuntercreek LLC
Seller: 737 North Spruce Street LLC
Property type: Single-family residence
Year built: effective, 2000; actual, 2005
Total heated area: 8,321 square feet
Lot size: 2.6 acres
Property tax bill: $19,703
