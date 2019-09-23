What’s the Big Deal: $9.5 million for new Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $9.45 million
Date recorded: Sept. 17
Address: 1627 Wood Road, Snowmass Village
Buyer: Lucciole Holdings LLC
Seller: 1627 Wood Road LLC
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 4,875 square feet
Lot size: 29,622 square feet
Property tax bill: $8,594
