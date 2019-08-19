What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for West End Victorian
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6 million
Date recorded: Aug. 14
Address: 707 N. Third St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: 707 North Third Street LLC
Seller: CC Third Street LLP
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1888; remodeled in 2010
Total heated area: 3,157 square feet
Lot size: 5,000 square feet
Property tax bill: $13,191
