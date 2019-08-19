 What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for West End Victorian | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for West End Victorian

Local | August 19, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6 million

Date recorded: Aug. 14

Address: 707 N. Third St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: 707 North Third Street LLC

Seller: CC Third Street LLP

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1888; remodeled in 2010

Total heated area: 3,157 square feet

Lot size: 5,000 square feet

Property tax bill: $13,191

