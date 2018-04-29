 What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for Snowmass home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for Snowmass home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $5.95 million

Date recorded: April 23

Address: 180 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Horse Ranch

Buyer: Wendy Dransfield

Seller: Quarterpost Investments LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2016

Total heated area: 6,236 square feet

Lot size: 58,331 square feet

Property tax bill: $14,267