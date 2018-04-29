What’s the Big Deal: $6 million for Snowmass home
April 29, 2018
Price: $5.95 million
Date recorded: April 23
Address: 180 Saddleback Lane, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Horse Ranch
Buyer: Wendy Dransfield
Seller: Quarterpost Investments LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2016
Total heated area: 6,236 square feet
Lot size: 58,331 square feet
Property tax bill: $14,267
