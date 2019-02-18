What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.8 million

Date recorded: Feb. 11

Address: 651 Conundrum Creek Road

Subdivision: M/B Conundrum

Buyer: Conundrum Cabin LLC

Seller: Lucky Cookson

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2008

Total heated area: 4,656 square feet

Lot size: 2 acres

Property tax bill: $17,437.48