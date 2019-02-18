 What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

651 Conundrum Creek Road

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.8 million

Date recorded: Feb. 11

Address: 651 Conundrum Creek Road

Subdivision: M/B Conundrum

Buyer: Conundrum Cabin LLC

Seller: Lucky Cookson

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2008

Total heated area: 4,656 square feet

Lot size: 2 acres

Property tax bill: $17,437.48

