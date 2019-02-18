What’s the Big Deal: $6.8 million for luxury cabin outside of Aspen
February 18, 2019
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6.8 million
Date recorded: Feb. 11
Address: 651 Conundrum Creek Road
Subdivision: M/B Conundrum
Buyer: Conundrum Cabin LLC
Seller: Lucky Cookson
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2008
Total heated area: 4,656 square feet
Lot size: 2 acres
Property tax bill: $17,437.48
