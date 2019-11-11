What’s the Big Deal: $6.25 million enough for Aspen condo

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $6.25 million

Date recorded: Nov. 4

Address: 901 E. Durant Ave., Unit B, Aspen

Subdivision: Landow Townhouses

Buyer: Mountain to Climb LLC

Seller: Barbara Meyers Trust

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1981

Total heated area: 2,647 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $6,346,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $453,800

Property tax bill: $11,629.48