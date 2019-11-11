What’s the Big Deal: $6.25 million enough for Aspen condo
Price: $6.25 million
Date recorded: Nov. 4
Address: 901 E. Durant Ave., Unit B, Aspen
Subdivision: Landow Townhouses
Buyer: Mountain to Climb LLC
Seller: Barbara Meyers Trust
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1981
Total heated area: 2,647 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $6,346,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $453,800
Property tax bill: $11,629.48
