What’s the Big Deal: $5.85 million for West End residence
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5.85 million
Date recorded: June 19
Address: 131 W. Bleeker St., Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Bleeker LLC
Seller: 118 North First LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1888, actual; 2015, effective; 2018, last remodel
Total heated area: 2,176 square feet
Lot size: 3,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $5,335,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $381,490
Property tax bill: $13,629.48
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User