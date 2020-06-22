 What’s the Big Deal: $5.85 million for West End residence | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $5.85 million for West End residence

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5.85 million

Date recorded: June 19

Address: 131 W. Bleeker St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Bleeker LLC

Seller: 118 North First LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1888, actual; 2015, effective; 2018, last remodel

Total heated area: 2,176 square feet

Lot size: 3,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $5,335,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $381,490

Property tax bill: $13,629.48

