What’s the Big Deal: $4.9 million for West End home
December 16, 2017
Price: $4.9 million
Date recorded: Dec. 11
Address: 506 W. Hallam St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Stonehill Properties LLC
Seller: Elizabeth Key and Brill Key
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: Remodeled in 2006
Total heated area: 4,677 square feet
Lot size: 6,000 square feet
Property tax bill: $15,783.84
