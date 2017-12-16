What’s the Big Deal: $4.9 million for West End home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.9 million

Date recorded: Dec. 11

Address: 506 W. Hallam St., Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Stonehill Properties LLC

Seller: Elizabeth Key and Brill Key

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: Remodeled in 2006

Total heated area: 4,677 square feet

Lot size: 6,000 square feet

Property tax bill: $15,783.84