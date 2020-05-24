What’s the Big Deal: $4.8 million for Woody Creek home
Price: $4.825 million
Date recorded: May 20
Address: 2556 Lower River Road
Neighborhood: Aspen River Valley Ranches, Woody Creek
Buyer: River Camp LLC
Seller: Kathy L Kirvida Trust
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 2008
Total heated area: 4,968 square feet
Lot size: 19.17 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $3,640,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $260,270
Property tax bill: $20,455.12
