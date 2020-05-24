 What’s the Big Deal: $4.8 million for Woody Creek home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $4.8 million for Woody Creek home

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $4.825 million

Date recorded: May 20

Address: 2556 Lower River Road

Neighborhood: Aspen River Valley Ranches, Woody Creek

Buyer: River Camp LLC

Seller: Kathy L Kirvida Trust

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 2008

Total heated area: 4,968 square feet

Lot size: 19.17 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $3,640,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $260,270

Property tax bill: $20,455.12

