 What's the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Maroon Creek home

What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Maroon Creek home

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

509 Oregon Trail

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.5 million

Date recorded: April 30

Address: 509 Oregon Trail

Subdivision: Maroon Creek

Buyer: Tiehack Townhouse Aspen LLC

Seller: Oregon Trail LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1999

Total heated area: 4,633 square feet

Lot size: 4,514 square feet

Property tax bill: $9,834