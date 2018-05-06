What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Maroon Creek home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.5 million

Date recorded: April 30

Address: 509 Oregon Trail

Subdivision: Maroon Creek

Buyer: Tiehack Townhouse Aspen LLC

Seller: Oregon Trail LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1999

Total heated area: 4,633 square feet

Lot size: 4,514 square feet

Property tax bill: $9,834