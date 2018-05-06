What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Maroon Creek home
May 6, 2018
Price: $4.5 million
Date recorded: April 30
Address: 509 Oregon Trail
Subdivision: Maroon Creek
Buyer: Tiehack Townhouse Aspen LLC
Seller: Oregon Trail LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1999
Total heated area: 4,633 square feet
Lot size: 4,514 square feet
Property tax bill: $9,834
