What’s the Big Deal: $4.2 million for Red Butte home

1465 Red Butte Drive, Aspen



“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.2 million

Date recorded: May 15

Address: 1465 Red Butte Drive, Aspen

Buyer: Christiana B101 LLC

Sellers: Timothy Fortier and Lisa Paladino

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1994

Total heated area: 5,498 square feet

Lot size: 31,858 square feet

Property tax bill: $15,780