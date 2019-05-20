What’s the Big Deal: $4.2 million for Red Butte home
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $4.2 million
Date recorded: May 15
Address: 1465 Red Butte Drive, Aspen
Buyer: Christiana B101 LLC
Sellers: Timothy Fortier and Lisa Paladino
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1994
Total heated area: 5,498 square feet
Lot size: 31,858 square feet
Property tax bill: $15,780
