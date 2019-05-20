 What’s the Big Deal: $4.2 million for Red Butte home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $4.2 million for Red Butte home

Local | May 20, 2019

1465 Red Butte Drive, Aspen

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.2 million

Date recorded: May 15

Address: 1465 Red Butte Drive, Aspen

Buyer: Christiana B101 LLC

Sellers: Timothy Fortier and Lisa Paladino

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1994

Total heated area: 5,498 square feet

Lot size: 31,858 square feet

Property tax bill: $15,780

