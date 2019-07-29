 What’s the Big Deal: $4.1 million for Snowmass home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $4.1 million for Snowmass home

Local | July 29, 2019

58 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4,077,500

Date recorded: July 26

Address: 58 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Fox Run

Buyer: Deborah Bender and Brian Gruson

Seller: Ally Sher and Barbara Tellerman Trust

Property type: Single-famly home

Year built: Actual, 1987; effective 1993

Total heated area: 4,957 square feet

Lot size: 36,034 square feet

Property tax bill: $10,599.44

