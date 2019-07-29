What’s the Big Deal: $4.1 million for Snowmass home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $4,077,500
Date recorded: July 26
Address: 58 Fox Lane, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: Fox Run
Buyer: Deborah Bender and Brian Gruson
Seller: Ally Sher and Barbara Tellerman Trust
Property type: Single-famly home
Year built: Actual, 1987; effective 1993
Total heated area: 4,957 square feet
Lot size: 36,034 square feet
Property tax bill: $10,599.44
