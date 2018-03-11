What’s the Big Deal: $3.275 million for McSkimming residence
March 11, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $3.275 million
Date recorded: March 6
Address: 545 McSkimming Road, Aspen
Neighborhood: Aspen Grove
Buyer: Karing Aspen LLC
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: Empire Aspen LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1995
Total heated area: 3,392 square feet
Lot size: 19,100 square feet
Property tax bill: $8,714.16
Correction: "What's the Big Deal," in the March 5 Business Monday segment of The Aspen Times, erroneously flipped the identities of the buyers and sellers. The sellers were Aaron and Barbara Fleck. CG Crystal Lake holdings was the buyer. Also, the $19 million purchase included the main house only.
Trending In: Local
- More passengers and vacant seats flying to and from Aspen
- Business Monday: Mill Street businesses live in limbo
- For their benefit: City managers can be hard to recruit and retain in resort towns
- Skico application: Pandora expansion adds coveted lift-served tree skiing to Aspen Mountain
- Funding page set up to help longtime Aspen restaurateur who suffered stroke