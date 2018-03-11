What’s the Big Deal: $3.275 million for McSkimming residence

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $3.275 million

Date recorded: March 6

Address: 545 McSkimming Road, Aspen

Neighborhood: Aspen Grove

Buyer: Karing Aspen LLC

Seller: Empire Aspen LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1995

Total heated area: 3,392 square feet

Lot size: 19,100 square feet

Property tax bill: $8,714.16

Correction: "What's the Big Deal," in the March 5 Business Monday segment of The Aspen Times, erroneously flipped the identities of the buyers and sellers. The sellers were Aaron and Barbara Fleck. CG Crystal Lake holdings was the buyer. Also, the $19 million purchase included the main house only.