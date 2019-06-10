What’s the Big Deal: $23 million lands Aspen home, land
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $23 million
Date recorded: June 5
Address: 371 and 373 Relay Road, Aspen
Area: West Aspen
Buyer: Kith & Kin LLC
Seller: Michael Maggi
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2015
Total heated area: 8,280 square feet
Lot size: 2.47 acres
Property tax bill: $25,412
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local