What’s the Big Deal: $23 million lands Aspen home, land

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $23 million

Date recorded: June 5

Address: 371 and 373 Relay Road, Aspen

Area: West Aspen

Buyer: Kith & Kin LLC

Seller: Michael Maggi

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2015

Total heated area: 8,280 square feet

Lot size: 2.47 acres

Property tax bill: $25,412