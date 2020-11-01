What’s the Big Deal : $22.8 million clears Aspen home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County.
Price: $22.85 million
Date recorded: Oct. 29
Address: 8 Ute Place, Aspen
Buyer: After7Ute LLC (Santa Barbara, California)
Seller: Ute Place #8 LLC (San Francisco)
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1988; remodeled in 2011
Total heated area: 8,337 square feet
Lot size: 24,307 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $14,860,800
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,062,550
Property tax bill: $38,360
Source: Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and Assessor’s Office
