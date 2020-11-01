 What’s the Big Deal : $22.8 million clears Aspen home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal : $22.8 million clears Aspen home

8 Ute Place, Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County.

Price: $22.85 million

Date recorded: Oct. 29

Address: 8 Ute Place, Aspen

Buyer: After7Ute LLC (Santa Barbara, California)

Seller: Ute Place #8 LLC (San Francisco)

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1988; remodeled in 2011

Total heated area: 8,337 square feet

Lot size: 24,307 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $14,860,800

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,062,550

Property tax bill: $38,360

Source: Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and Assessor’s Office

