What’s the Big Deal: $22.7 million for Castle Creek property

Local | June 3, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $22.67 million

Date recorded: May 28

Address: 3224 Castle Creek Road

Buyer: Castle Creek Gulch LLC

Seller: Queens Gulch LLC

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1994; effective, 2005; last remodel, 2010

Total heated area: 8,302 square feet

Lot size: 6.26 acres

Property tax bill: $41,216

