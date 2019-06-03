What’s the Big Deal: $22.7 million for Castle Creek property
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $22.67 million
Date recorded: May 28
Address: 3224 Castle Creek Road
Buyer: Castle Creek Gulch LLC
Seller: Queens Gulch LLC
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1994; effective, 2005; last remodel, 2010
Total heated area: 8,302 square feet
Lot size: 6.26 acres
Property tax bill: $41,216
