What’s the Big Deal: $2 million for Snowmass home

Local | July 8, 2019

146 Spur Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $2 million

Date recorded: July 1

Address: 146 Spur Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Horse Ranch

Buyer: Judith and Robert Loubier

Seller: Carolyn Purvis Trust

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 1995

Total heated area: 3,416 square feet

Lot size: 27,933 square feet

Property tax bill: $8,046

