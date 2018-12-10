What’s the Big Deal: $18.5 million for Snowmass Club
December 10, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $18.5 million
Date recorded: Dec. 6
Address: 0239 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village
Buyer: ABA Hospitality
Seller: Toll Brothers
Recommended Stories For You
Features: 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, fitness facilities, tennis courts, two restaurants
Lot size: 212 acres
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.