 What’s the Big Deal: $18.5 million for Snowmass Club | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $18.5 million for Snowmass Club

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun

The Snowmass Club Golf Clubhouse.

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $18.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 6

Address: 0239 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village

Buyer: ABA Hospitality

Seller: Toll Brothers

Recommended Stories For You

Features: 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, fitness facilities, tennis courts, two restaurants

Lot size: 212 acres

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.