What’s the Big Deal: $18.5 million for Snowmass Club

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $18.5 million

Date recorded: Dec. 6

Address: 0239 Snowmass Club Circle, Snowmass Village

Buyer: ABA Hospitality

Seller: Toll Brothers

Features: 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, fitness facilities, tennis courts, two restaurants

Lot size: 212 acres