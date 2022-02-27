What’s the Big Deal: $16.5 million Aspen-area home tops week’s sales
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $16.5 million
Date recorded: Feb. 23
Buyer: House of Bluebird LLC
Seller: MF Aspen Investments LLC
Address: 2780 McLain Flats
Neighborhood: White Horse Springs
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1964; effective, 2009
Total heated area: 8,865 square feet
Lot size: 4.2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $12,221,400
Assessor’s office assessed value: $873,830
