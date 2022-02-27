 What’s the Big Deal: $16.5 million Aspen-area home tops week’s sales | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $16.5 million Aspen-area home tops week’s sales

2780 McLain Flats
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $16.5 million

Date recorded: Feb. 23

Buyer: House of Bluebird LLC

Seller: MF Aspen Investments LLC


Address: 2780 McLain Flats

Neighborhood: White Horse Springs

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1964; effective, 2009

Total heated area: 8,865 square feet

Lot size: 4.2 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $12,221,400

Assessor’s office assessed value: $873,830

 

