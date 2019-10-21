What’s the Big Deal: $16.1 million lands West End property
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $16,128,103
Date recorded: Oct. 16
Address: 320 W. Bleeker St., Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: 320 LLC
Seller: 320 West Bleeker LLC
Property type: Single-family
Year built: Under construction
Total heated area: 5,924 square feet
Lot size: 6,000 square feet
