What’s the Big Deal: $15.2 million for developable land on Red Mountain
May 21, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $15.2 million
Date recorded: May 14
Address: 132 American Lane
Subdivision: Rubey
Buyer: Alpha Trust
Seller: HBaar LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1970, actual; 1985, effective
Total heated area: 1,604 square feet
Lot size: 5.28 acres
Property tax bill: $13,020.60
Worth noting: The last available lot for sale in the Rubey subdivision at the base of Red Mountain, the property has approvals to built up to 19,750 square feet.
