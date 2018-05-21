What’s the Big Deal: $15.2 million for developable land on Red Mountain

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $15.2 million

Date recorded: May 14

Address: 132 American Lane

Subdivision: Rubey

Buyer: Alpha Trust

Seller: HBaar LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1970, actual; 1985, effective

Total heated area: 1,604 square feet

Lot size: 5.28 acres

Property tax bill: $13,020.60

Worth noting: The last available lot for sale in the Rubey subdivision at the base of Red Mountain, the property has approvals to built up to 19,750 square feet.