What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million good enough for Heather Lane home
December 30, 2017
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $14.7 million
Date recorded: Dec. 29, 2017
Address: 180 Heather Lane, Aspen
Subdivision: Meadowood
Buyer: Michael Herd
Seller: Carolyn C Powers Trust, Carolyn C Powers Trustee
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2014; remodeled in 2016
Total heated area: 9,250 square feet
Lot size: 51,784 square feet
Property tax bill: $21,821.12
