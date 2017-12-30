What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million good enough for Heather Lane home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $14.7 million

Date recorded: Dec. 29, 2017

Address: 180 Heather Lane, Aspen

Subdivision: Meadowood

Buyer: Michael Herd

Seller: Carolyn C Powers Trust, Carolyn C Powers Trustee

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2014; remodeled in 2016

Total heated area: 9,250 square feet

Lot size: 51,784 square feet

Property tax bill: $21,821.12