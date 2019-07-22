 What’s the Big Deal: $14.4 million for undeveloped Aspen Grove property | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $14.4 million for undeveloped Aspen Grove property

Local | July 22, 2019

Price: $14.4 million

Date recorded: July 17

Address: 287 McSkimming Road

Subdivision: Aspen Grove

Buyer: McSkimming287 LLC

Seller: 287 McSkimming Road Partners LLC

Property type: Residential (currently undeveloped)

Lot size: 31,720 square feet

