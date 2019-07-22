What’s the Big Deal: $14.4 million for undeveloped Aspen Grove property
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $14.4 million
Date recorded: July 17
Address: 287 McSkimming Road
Subdivision: Aspen Grove
Buyer: McSkimming287 LLC
Seller: 287 McSkimming Road Partners LLC
Property type: Residential (currently undeveloped)
Lot size: 31,720 square feet
