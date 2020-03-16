What’s the Big Deal: $12.4 million for Castle Creek home
Price: $12.4 million
Date recorded: March 12
Address: 918 Castle Creek Road
Buyer: MKG Castle Creek LLC
Seller: Edward H Wachs
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1976, actual; 1981, effective
Total heated area: 3,080 square feet
Lot size: 14 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,998,200
Assessor’s office assessed value: $357,370
Property tax bill: $10,960.52
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices
