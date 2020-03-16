 What’s the Big Deal: $12.4 million for Castle Creek home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $12.4 million for Castle Creek home

Local | March 16, 2020

918 Castle Creek Road
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12.4 million

Date recorded: March 12

Address: 918 Castle Creek Road

Buyer: MKG Castle Creek LLC

Seller: Edward H Wachs

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1976, actual; 1981, effective

Total heated area: 3,080 square feet

Lot size: 14 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,998,200

Assessor’s office assessed value: $357,370

Property tax bill: $10,960.52

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s and Clerk and Recorder’s offices

