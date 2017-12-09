What’s the Big Deal: $11-plus million fetches Aspen condo
December 9, 2017
"What's the Big Deal" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $11.585 million
Date recorded: Dec. 4
Address: 134 N. Spring St.
Subdivision: River Park in Aspen
Buyer: 134 N. Spring St. Condo LLC
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: North Spring LLC
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1992
Total heated area: 5,389 square feet
Property tax bill: $15,471.76
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Financial restructuring afoot for Aspen Club
- Frustrated developer lets option expire on controversial Basalt property
- Aspen service-dog lawsuit headed toward settlement
- Year-round farmers’ market in Basalt will boast local vendors’ bounty
- Aspen Highlands’ opening delayed until Dec. 16 but Aspen Mtn will add terrain Saturday