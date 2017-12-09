What’s the Big Deal: $11-plus million fetches Aspen condo

"What's the Big Deal" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.585 million

Date recorded: Dec. 4

Address: 134 N. Spring St.

Subdivision: River Park in Aspen

Buyer: 134 N. Spring St. Condo LLC

Seller: North Spring LLC

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1992

Total heated area: 5,389 square feet

Property tax bill: $15,471.76