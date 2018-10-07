 What’s the Big Deal: $11.1 million for Aspen home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: $11.1 million for Aspen home

Staff report
Pitkin County Assessor's Office

81 Herron Hollow Road

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.1 million

Date recorded: Oct. 3

Address: 81 Herron Hollow Road

Subdivision: Pitkin Green

Buyer: Heronhollow LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: Joan Furman Partners LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1988, remodeled in 2004

Total heated area: 7,076 square feet

Lot size: 1.03 acre

Property tax bill: $22,709.64