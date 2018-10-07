What’s the Big Deal: $11.1 million for Aspen home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.1 million

Date recorded: Oct. 3

Address: 81 Herron Hollow Road

Subdivision: Pitkin Green

Buyer: Heronhollow LLC

Seller: Joan Furman Partners LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1988, remodeled in 2004

Total heated area: 7,076 square feet

Lot size: 1.03 acre

Property tax bill: $22,709.64