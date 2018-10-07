What’s the Big Deal: $11.1 million for Aspen home
October 7, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $11.1 million
Date recorded: Oct. 3
Address: 81 Herron Hollow Road
Subdivision: Pitkin Green
Buyer: Heronhollow LLC
Seller: Joan Furman Partners LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1988, remodeled in 2004
Total heated area: 7,076 square feet
Lot size: 1.03 acre
Property tax bill: $22,709.64