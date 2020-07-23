What a long, strange trip it’s been for El Jebel’s Tree Farm project

LONGTIME COMING

Ace Lane submitted his initial plan for his property in the El Jebel area in 1993. The plan has been altered numerous times over the 27 years and received final plat approval from the Eagle County Commissioners. Here are highlights of the 27-year saga, based on Eagle County records.

•1993: A modest proposal for Kodiak Park was submitted to Eagle County and received two of three necessary approvals.

•1994: Eagle County didn’t grant final approval because of road access issues connecting the property to El Jebel.

•1997: Approvals lapsed for Kodiak Park due to lack of action.

•2000: Lane submitted a new plan and received the first of three approvals. The approvals expired without action.

•2009: Lane submitted a new plan for the Tree Farm and received the first of three approvals. He was granted two-year extensions on the approvals in 2011 and 2013. An application for the second approval was submitted in 2014.

•2017: Eagle County grants the second of the necessary approval to the enlarged Tree Farm plan.

•2019: Final plat approval was granted for phase one of the project.

•2020: Final plat approval was granted for phase two of the project.