We’re Open: Zema Lingerie

Zema Lingerie in downtown Aspen is open for business.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In a continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We wanted to connect consumers with the work businesses were doing to stay open.

Business name: Zema Lingerie

Address: 555 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-7729

Web: zemalingerie.com

Email: info@zemalingerie.com

Social media: @zemalingerie (Facebook/Instagram)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Zema Lingerie: We launched most of the essential inventory online and offered free shipping on all orders made online. To support local community during the unprecedented times, we collaborated with @aspendreamco and 10% from all online sales at aspendreamco.com and zemalingerie.com went toward supporting local businesses. Private shopping by appointment and Zoom was also something new we provided and it was really great to have a new secure approach to lingerie shopping. We encourage people to shop for bras in store and get bra fitting, but during the pandemic we send bra fitting tips via email with every online purchase.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ZL: Follow us on social media, spread the word about awesome finds from your favorite brands in the store, share experience and visit! Bring all your everyday and special needs to us, and we’ll do our best to get you the most comfortable and best fitting garments. Bring girlfriends, daughters and mothers for a bra fitting, fun shopping and pajama updates!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ZL: Our widest selection is in the store. Sale rack is updated daily also in the store. Best thing to do is visit! All essential needs are available online and by the phone or email request.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ZL: I love hearing that Zema Lingerie has become a destination place to visit in Aspen. We love hearing customers repeatedly saying we have the best lingerie selection and a great eye in fashion and that the bra shopping has never been so fun and easy. We also love seeing gentlemen after shopping for their significant other at Zema with a happy face next day and a “She loved it” comment.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ZL: We support small businesses owned by women and created for women, like ours, by choosing their brands to carry in the store. Look up @aspendreamco on Facebook or Instagram for their softest and comfiest sleep and loungewear ever. Hello from Aspen collection shown on the picture — a great gift to take home from the trip or wear on the plane, and also a great thank you gift for someone local.