We’re Open: Valley Fine Art

Valley Fine Art is owned and curated by Mia Valley. The gallery is located in downtown Aspen.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Valley Fine Art

Address: 213 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-920-9193

Web: http://www.valleyfineart.com

Email: mia@valleyfineart.com

Social media: @valleyfineart (Instagram), Valley Fine Art (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Valley Fine Art owner and curator Mia Valley: We have always sent out email blasts and worked with clients on the phone. I don’t know about you, but I wasn’t even that familiar with Zoom until the pandemic! I have had many a Zoom meeting with clients, their family members and their designers during this time. Since everyone is home a lot more, it seems like many of our clients are looking for pieces for various locations for one of their homes. Our offerings this summer are incredible so it has been enjoyable working with new and past clients.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

VFA: To be of service to one another is the greatest gift we give to our friends, family, and most importantly, anonymously.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

VFA: We have always had a great website. Our offerings can be seen online at http://www.valleyfineart.com or sign up for our monthly short and sweet “Gallery Highlights” by emailing mia@valleyfineart.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

VFA: During shelter in place, I was naturally concerned about all my clients. I have been working with many of my clients for many, many years. They are not only clients but friends. I felt compelled to call them and just inquire about their health and their well-being. There are too many experiences to share, but I had the most remarkable conversations with each person I connected with on the phone. I didn’t have time to call everyone before we opened up again, but it was lovely. Many were so touched by the calls.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

VFA: We are open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our website is 24/7 of course, so come visit us any way that is comfortable for you. Private appointments are available.