We’re Open: Two Leaves and a Bud

Two Leaves and a Bud founder Richard Rosenfeld

Courtesy photo

Business name: Two Leaves and a Bud

Address: 23400 Two Rivers Road #45, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-927-9911

Email: support@twoleavestea.com

Web: https://twoleavestea.com/

Instagram: twoleavestea

Facebook: twoleavesandabud

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Two Leaves: We’ve seen our wholesale business (which makes up the majority of our business) to cafes, restaurants and universities really come to a halt, understandably. However, we’ve seen our online business via both our own e-commerce site and Amazon explode. We’ve used this as an opportunity to pivot our focus toward our online channels, optimizing our site, expanding our social media presence and improving our Amazon operations, while also focusing on long-term strategic projects that will produce benefit for us when we emerge from the crisis.

Our sales team is connecting daily with our wholesale customers, many of whom are closed for business indefinitely. They are really grateful we care about them and are taking the time to connect. It’s our strong relationships with our customers all over the country that will help us come out of this as strong as ever.

As far as keeping our customers engaged, our mantra has been to “help, not sell.” We’ve been sending tea to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals throughout the Western Slope of Colorado. We’ve already shipped more than 50 cases of tea to 25 locations. We are hearing back that it’s really meant a lot to them. We’re also engaging our customer base who wants to support seniors during this time, taking recommendations for other nursing homes in their local areas who they wish to support.

To quote our founder and CEO, Richard Rosenfeld: “We wanted to think carefully about how we can do our own little part in helping people during the coronavirus pandemic. One group that has been particularly isolated are seniors, who are considered an at-risk population. We hope that these shipments of tea can not only brighten nursing home residents’ days, but perhaps most importantly, send a message that our hearts and thoughts are with them during this time.”

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TL: Please keep drinking Two Leaves and a Bud tea. Follow us on Instagram, share our story, and most importantly, share some love — consider sending tea to friends who could use a pick-me-up!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TL: The best way to get your hands on our tea is twoleavestea.com, which has our complete offerings. We’ve lowered our minimum order amount for free shipping to $25 (for U.S. orders) through April 20 to make ordering online more accessible. People are really taking advantage of that. We offer Loyal-Tea points (which essentially saves you 10%), and subscribers to our Tea-Mail get 10% off their first order, the intel on all the promos we offer, plus great info about tea and new products.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TL: We are hearing from a lot of customers who need to stock up on tea now that they are staying home, but also because they just want to tell us they care and that they support our small, independent business.

Here are some examples:

“Sandi and I are glad you are still open. We have found that being home means, among other things, that we are drinking much more tea. We are looking forward to our next shipment.”

“First, thank you. Since I am working from home during the pandemic, I am drinking tons of peppermint tea. Thank you for a good, strong herbal drink.”

“Hang in there! I’m ordering even though I don’t need tea at this time b/c I want you to know we’re out here and we care.”