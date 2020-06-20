We’re Open: (twinkle)*

Twinkle specializes in children's clothing and is located in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through the month of June, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: (twinkle)*

Address: 533 E. Hopkins Ave., Suite B, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-306-8115

Web: twinkleaspen.com

Email: twinklebyzoe@yahoo.com

Social media: @twinklebyzoe (Instagram), @twinkleaspen (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Twinkle Aspen: We have had to pursue multiple selling channels and advance our technical expertise to remain connected to our customers. However, most of our clients are pretty old fashioned so we just picked up the phone and called them. I worried about some of the grandparents who shop in my store, so I made sure to text and make sure they were healthy and they obviously missed seeing their little people throughout all of this! We put together customized gift baskets for them to send out filled with pajamas, arts and crafts, and comfort items to keep the twinkle alive and help get them through the quarantine.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TA: There is certain to have been a new baby or a birthday missed over the past few months. Who doesn’t love shopping for babies? We would love to send something out and invite them to come and see all that’s new and summer-y in store now. We carry new gifts and new current children’s apparel from teeny tiny to tween, as well as our highly curated designer Wee-Sale. If you can’t make it in, just call us. We do gift certificates and can do a virtual shopping experience also. We are pretty good at finding just the right thing!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TA: We keep active on all social media platforms, but we receive new items every day so just come on in. We are back to normalish hours and can setup up private shopping experiences from 10 to 11 a.m. as well.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TA: For us, we count the years by the ages of our clients’ children and consider them like family, so to miss a season seeing them grow and having our kids play together is hard for us. Seeing their faces in the photos they send us wearing their new cozy jammies or enjoying the books and accessories we send is a pretty priceless gift! This comment sums it up: “Thank you so much for the packages you sent. It enables me to feel connected to my girls and I know how excited they are when they see that Twinkle sticker on the box! They loved everything, and so did Mom.”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

TA: It has always been about the customer experiences for us, never the transactions. After 11 years in business we are so happy to be back to doing what we love and sharing our extensive product knowledge with customers and dressing them in the softest, coolest kids clothes we can find. We spent countless hours deep cleaning our shop and fine tuning our amazing inventory and can’t wait to see all those familiar foreheads and so many new ones, too. (Yes, we have all kinds of kids masks and buffs, too!). For all the new families in town and those who have not had a chance to visit our shop, we are also pretty great resource for everything kids in the valley.