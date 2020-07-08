We’re Open: Theory

Theory in Aspen has opened its door, but is still offering a virtual shopping experience for its contemporary men's and women's clothing lineup.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Theory

Address: 204 S. Galena St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-544-0079

Web: http://www.theory.com

Email: aspen@theory.com

Social media: @theory_ (Instagram/Twitter), @theory (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Theory: We have been holding virtual stylist appointments, walking clients through our website to ensure the perfect pieces are found as well as showcasing both our amazing end of season sale and favorite new lines through video calls. Although we are now open, we are more than happy to host more virtual appointments or host a private in-store session if you would prefer a safer and more secure environment.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Theory: Look out for one another; as much as we care about protecting our business, our priority is protecting the people and environment that make our community so special.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Theory: Our website — http://www.theory.com — is filled with amazing sales and promotions which can also be found in store, as well as updates on all of our locations. But please do not hesitate to call us at 970-544-0079 with any questions or further information you require.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Theory: Clients have loved the ability to shop from home whilst still receiving their stylist services with hassle free shipping and returns.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

Theory: We are offering our Theory Edit service with a 15% discount to new clients. Try before you buy shopping from home; we will send you all of your favorite pieces to try on in the comfort of your home or hotel with no obligation to purchase. Simply return any items you do not wish to keep within five days and hold on to the ones you love.