We’re Open: The Green Solution

The Green Solution remains open for business in downtown Aspen.

Courtesy photo

We're Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the "We're Open" feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis.

Business name: The Green Solution

Address: 106 S. Mill Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-760-0284

Web: http://www.tgscolorado.com

Email: TGS@WickedCreative.com

Social media: @my.greensolution (Instagram), @TheGreenSolutionColorado (Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

The Green Solution general manager Daniel Gillis: We’ve tried to be creative in our messaging and offers, and since our reopening, have tried to bring more cost-effective products to our customers. We also offer a 10% discount on all online orders to promote social distancing and efficient pick-up, and all of our flower and edible products are individually sealed, nitrogen packed and date stamped for safety and freshness.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

TGS: We’re asking our customers to order online, wear masks and practice social distancing to help support the health and safety of our staff, customers and the community. We’re excited to see Aspen coming back to life for the summer and appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work through these unprecedented challenges!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

TGS: Communication with our customers is always a top priority, and we encourage everyone to visit our website, social media pages or our Green Lifestyle App, which features deals, rewards and more. Through our app, customers can track rewards points, refer friends, view our menu and place orders for pick-up, which truly provides the easiest access to our team and customer support. Our budtenders are also a great resource for people shopping in stores and are happy to inform customers of all current offers.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

TGS: Many of our customers have been shopping closer to their homes for the sake of convenience, and have continued to return to our store because of our safe packaging and state-of-the-art microbial elimination process. We’ve learned that our customers really trust our manufacturing process and clean stores, some even making a comparison to Apple stores. As we face these challenges together, we’re happy to see our locals coming back and are looking forward to supporting our community moving forward.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

TGS: We would like to give a special thanks to our local customers and our employees, who have worked so hard to make sure our communities are served during these unprecedented times. TGS appreciates you coming back time and time again — we highly value your trust and are committed to being consistent stewards of that trust. We are grateful to be a trusted member of this community!